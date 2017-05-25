Suspect in Montana cop slaying had violent past

A crowd of mainly Yellowstone County Courthouse employees lines up along North 27th Street as a motorcade passes carrying the body of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore to the State Medical Examiner's office, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 in Billings, Mont. Moore, a sheriff's deputy was killed early Tuesday in a shootout that prompted a middle-of-the-night pursuit that spanned more than 100 miles across southwestern Montana, involving several law enforcement agencies.

