Sheriff's Office looking for someone ...

Sheriff's Office looking for someone who cashed $54,000 check

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is working with the Billings Police Department on an investigation after a $54,000 check was cashed by an unknown person. A 53-year-old woman, who works for Slattery Enterprises in Gillette, said that on April 4, she mailed a check to Kois Brothers Equipment in Billings, Montana, in the amount of $54,320.40.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Billings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens Montana (Jan '16) May 4 John 8
Cfnm party (Jun '16) Apr 28 randman 3
News Escaped inmate returned to Montana Women's Prison (Oct '08) Apr 28 Sandy C 10
men seeking women Apr 20 Oliver 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
looking for Meds ?? Mar '17 dsetrr 1
Moving to Billings : need some advice and help Feb '17 John from Tennessee 2
See all Billings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Billings Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Yellowstone County was issued at May 12 at 11:35AM MDT

Billings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Billings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Billings, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC