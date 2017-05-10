Sheriff's Office looking for someone who cashed $54,000 check

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is working with the Billings Police Department on an investigation after a $54,000 check was cashed by an unknown person. A 53-year-old woman, who works for Slattery Enterprises in Gillette, said that on April 4, she mailed a check to Kois Brothers Equipment in Billings, Montana, in the amount of $54,320.40.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.