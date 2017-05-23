Robert Bassett v. Paul Lamantia City of Billings

On appeal from the district court's summary judgment in an action in which plaintiff alleged he was injured by a City of Billings police officer, the panel certified the following question to the Montana Supreme Court: Whether, under Montana law, the public duty doctrine shields a law enforcement officer from liability for negligence where the officer is the direct and sole cause of the harm suffered by the plaintiff? Pursuant to Rule 15 of the Montana Rules of Appellate Procedure, we certify to the Montana Supreme Court the question of law set forth in Part II of this order.

