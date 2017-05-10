Montana middle school reopens after no lead problems found
CR Anderson Middle School in Montana will reopen Thursday after no lead problems have been found within damages caused by a fire. The Independent Record reports Helena Public School District Superintendent Jack Copps gave the OK to open the school back up with parts sealed off for continued clean up.
