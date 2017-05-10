Montana middle school reopens after n...

Montana middle school reopens after no lead problems found

CR Anderson Middle School in Montana will reopen Thursday after no lead problems have been found within damages caused by a fire. The Independent Record reports Helena Public School District Superintendent Jack Copps gave the OK to open the school back up with parts sealed off for continued clean up.

