Learjet strikes building, crashes, killing 2 crew members

A jet struck a building and crashed while trying to land at a small airport near New York City on Monday, killing two crew members and sparking a fire that sent thick, black smoke spewing into the air, authorities said. Police said no passengers were aboard the Learjet 35 when it went down around 3:30 p.m. a quarter-mile from the runway at Teterboro Airport in a densely populated residential and industrial area.

