Lander native reportedly killed in Mo...

Lander native reportedly killed in Montana motorcycle crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: County 10 News

Multiple family members have confirmed that a former Lander and Riverton resident was killed last Friday in a motorcycle crash in Billings, Mont. David Gasson Haukaas was 30 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Billings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens Montana (Jan '16) May 4 John 8
Cfnm party (Jun '16) Apr 28 randman 3
News Escaped inmate returned to Montana Women's Prison (Oct '08) Apr 28 Sandy C 10
men seeking women Apr 20 Oliver 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
looking for Meds ?? Mar '17 dsetrr 1
Moving to Billings : need some advice and help Feb '17 John from Tennessee 2
See all Billings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Billings Forum Now

Billings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Billings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Billings, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC