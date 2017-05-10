Blotter
A 53-year-old woman, who works for Slattery Enterprises, said that in early April, she mailed a check to a business in Billings, Montana, in the amount of $54,320.40, said Sheriff Scott Matheny. The business said it never received the check and that it no longer occupies the building the check was mailed to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Billings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teens Montana (Jan '16)
|May 4
|John
|8
|Cfnm party (Jun '16)
|Apr 28
|randman
|3
|Escaped inmate returned to Montana Women's Prison (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|Sandy C
|10
|men seeking women
|Apr 20
|Oliver
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|looking for Meds ??
|Mar '17
|dsetrr
|1
|Moving to Billings : need some advice and help
|Feb '17
|John from Tennessee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Billings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC