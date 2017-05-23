Blotter, May 23, 2017
A Billings, Montana, man was arrested on a warrant Friday by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of posing as his brother a dozen years ago to get out of his own charges of auto theft and a drunken-driving crash. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Glenn Souza, 57, posed as his brother, George Souza, 58, in nine court documents which allowed Glenn Souza to abandon probation and fees in a 2005 Mesa County case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Billings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Gianforte EXPOSED
|1 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Gay teens Montana (Jan '16)
|May 4
|John
|8
|Cfnm party (Jun '16)
|Apr 28
|randman
|3
|Escaped inmate returned to Montana Women's Prison (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|Sandy C
|10
|men seeking women
|Apr '17
|Oliver
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|looking for Meds ??
|Mar '17
|dsetrr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Billings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC