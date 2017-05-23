Blotter, May 23, 2017

A Billings, Montana, man was arrested on a warrant Friday by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of posing as his brother a dozen years ago to get out of his own charges of auto theft and a drunken-driving crash. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Glenn Souza, 57, posed as his brother, George Souza, 58, in nine court documents which allowed Glenn Souza to abandon probation and fees in a 2005 Mesa County case.

