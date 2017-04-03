Union Pacific receives more than 800 violations for defects
BILLINGS, Mont. - When a freight train derailed in the Montana town of Culbertson, spilling 27,000 gallons of crude oil, investigators blamed the 2015 accident on defective or missing fasteners used to hold the tracks in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Billings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teens Montana (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Jackson
|6
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|looking for Meds ??
|Mar '17
|dsetrr
|1
|Moving to Billings : need some advice and help
|Feb '17
|John from Tennessee
|2
|what are bad areas in billings (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Brooklyn bobby
|11
|This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay ...
|Jan '17
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|4
|Billings attorney Brian Kohn held accountable b... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Paul
|3
Find what you want!
Search Billings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC