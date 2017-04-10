State of Montana v. Tam Thanh Le

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Penelope S. Strong, Attorney at Law, Billings, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Katie F. Schulz, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Olivia Rieger, Dawson County Attorney, Glendive, Montana A 1 Defendant, Tam Thanh Le , appeals from the sentence imposed by the Seventh Judicial District Court, Dawson County, for his conviction of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, which included a $15,000 fine imposed pursuant to A 45-9-130, MCA. We affirm and address the following issue: A 2 On July 12, 2015, Highway Patrolman Barry Kilpela stopped Le's vehicle for speeding on Interstate 94 in Dawson County, Montana.

