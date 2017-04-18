Search near Billings for man who migh...

Search near Billings for man who might be armed, dangerous - Tue, 18 Apr 2017 PST

Authorities in southern Montana are looking for a man with an extensive criminal history who might be armed and dangerous. The Billings Gazette reports 32-year-old Tyson Heisler, who is wanted on a probation violation, abandoned his vehicle and ran from officers near Duck Creek along the Yellowstone River on Tuesday morning.

