Price, Spinoffs Revealed In Cherry Cr...

Price, Spinoffs Revealed In Cherry Creek-The Montana Radio Company Swap

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

The details left out of the announcement WEDNESDAY of CHERRY CREEK RADIO's swap of Classic Rock KZMT , Country KBLL-F , Hot AC KBMI-F , Adult Hits KHGC , and News-Talk KCAP-A/HELENA to THE MONTANA RADIO COMPANY for K298BL, K280GG, and K260AU/GREAT FALLS and Silent KMTZ/WALKERVILLE, MT-BUTTE were the cash portion and the spinoffs, and with the deal's filing at the FCC, those details are now known.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Billings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cfnm party (Jun '16) 2 hr randman 2
Gay teens Montana (Jan '16) Apr 5 Jackson 6
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
looking for Meds ?? Mar '17 dsetrr 1
Moving to Billings : need some advice and help Feb '17 John from Tennessee 2
what are bad areas in billings (Feb '09) Jan '17 Brooklyn bobby 11
News This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay ... Jan '17 Wholly Silicon Wafer 4
See all Billings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Billings Forum Now

Billings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Billings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Billings, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC