Price, Spinoffs Revealed In Cherry Creek-The Montana Radio Company Swap

The details left out of the announcement WEDNESDAY of CHERRY CREEK RADIO's swap of Classic Rock KZMT , Country KBLL-F , Hot AC KBMI-F , Adult Hits KHGC , and News-Talk KCAP-A/HELENA to THE MONTANA RADIO COMPANY for K298BL, K280GG, and K260AU/GREAT FALLS and Silent KMTZ/WALKERVILLE, MT-BUTTE were the cash portion and the spinoffs, and with the deal's filing at the FCC, those details are now known.

