Native group applauds new law protect...

Native group applauds new law protecting students wearing traditional regalia at public ceremonies

1 hr ago

Governor Steve Bullock signed into law a bill that allows individuals to wear traditional regalia and objects of cultural significance at public events like high school and college graduations.

