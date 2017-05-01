MET Transit seeks quotes for Office V...

MET Transit seeks quotes for Office Vault Construction

Friday Apr 28

The City of Billings Aviation and Transit Deparment Transit Division is seeking quotes for a construction project consisting of an Office Vault Reconstruction/Remodel. Futher information can be found via the Billings Builders Exchange or by contacting MET Transit at 406-657-8218.

Billings, MT

