MET Transit seeks quotes for Office Vault Construction
The City of Billings Aviation and Transit Deparment Transit Division is seeking quotes for a construction project consisting of an Office Vault Reconstruction/Remodel. Futher information can be found via the Billings Builders Exchange or by contacting MET Transit at 406-657-8218.
