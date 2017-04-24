Mayor and City Council invited to att...

Mayor and City Council invited to attend Annual Meeting of BIRD, April 19th

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: City of Billings

The Mayor and City Council have been invited to attend the Annual Meeting of BIRD , Wednesday, April 19th, at 11:30 at First Interstate Bank Operations Center, 1800 6th Avenue North, Billings, Montana.

