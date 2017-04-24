Mayor and City Council invited to att...

Mayor and City Council invited to attend 2017 State of the Workforce Event, April 26th

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: City of Billings

The Mayor and City Council have been invited to attend the 2017 State of the Workforce Event, April 26th, at the DoubleTree Hotel, North 27th Street, Billings, MT. The event is sponsored by Big Sky Economic Development and is from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Billings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Billings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cfnm party (Jun '16) 3 hr randman 3
News Escaped inmate returned to Montana Women's Prison (Oct '08) 6 hr Sandy C 10
men seeking women Apr 20 Oliver 1
Gay teens Montana (Jan '16) Apr 5 Jackson 6
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
looking for Meds ?? Mar '17 dsetrr 1
Moving to Billings : need some advice and help Feb '17 John from Tennessee 2
See all Billings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Billings Forum Now

Billings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Billings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Billings, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC