Arizona man admits role in Montana meth trafficking case
Published 9:46 pm, Thursday, April 6, 2017 BILLINGS, Mont. - An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to supplying methamphetamine to a southern Montana man who admitted his role in a large drug conspiracy, which brought 178 pounds of meth to Montana for distribution.
