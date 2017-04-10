A.M. Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Mountain States Healthcare Reciprocal Risk Retention Group
The outlook of the Credit Ratings has been revised to negative from stable. The rating downgrades are the result of deterioration in the company's risk-adjusted capitalization and operating performance in 2016, following significant adverse loss reserve development on prior accident years, primarily 2015 and 2012.
