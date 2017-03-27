2nd Montana diocese files for bankruptcy

30 min ago Read more: Catholic World News

The Diocese of Great Falls-Billings Montana has become the 15th Catholic diocese in the US to file for bankruptcy in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal. The diocese filed for federal bankruptcy protection in the face of lawsuits filed by 72 people who charge that they were molested by priests and religious in the diocese.

