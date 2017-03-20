Montana teen rides bulls to honor friend's memory; battles gender restrictions

Kenna Hazen dreams of riding in rodeos, but it's not the horses or barrels that appeal to this Montana teen, it's the bulls! The 16-year-old hopes to someday ride with the PBR, or professional bull riders. "Ever since I was little and I watched the Chase Hawks rodeo, I got a taste of bull riding and it went from there," Hazen said.

