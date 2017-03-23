Mayor and City Council invited to tou...

Mayor and City Council invited to tour GE Building

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: City of Billings

Steve Arveschong of BSED has extended an invitation to the Mayor and City Council to tour the GE Building, at 3333 Hesper Road, Billings, Montana, on March 23rd at 7:30 AM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Billings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Billings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens Montana (Jan '16) Mar 21 Ddd 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
looking for Meds ?? Mar 4 dsetrr 1
Moving to Billings : need some advice and help Feb '17 John from Tennessee 2
what are bad areas in billings (Feb '09) Jan '17 Brooklyn bobby 11
News This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay ... Jan '17 Wholly Silicon Wafer 4
Billings attorney Brian Kohn held accountable b... (Mar '15) Jan '17 Paul 3
See all Billings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Billings Forum Now

Billings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Billings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Billings, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC