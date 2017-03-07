Man pleads guilty to killing 2 who tried to help him on road
BILLINGS, Mont.-A Wyoming man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder and other crimes for shooting a couple and wounding their daughter when the family tried to help him along a road on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Jesus Deniz Mendoza, 19, faces life in prison under an agreement reached last month with federal prosecutors in which he acknowledged killing Jason and Tana Shane and wounding their daughter in July 2015.
