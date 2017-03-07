Man pleads guilty to killing 2 who tr...

Man pleads guilty to killing 2 who tried to help him on road

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Turtle Island News

BILLINGS, Mont.-A Wyoming man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder and other crimes for shooting a couple and wounding their daughter when the family tried to help him along a road on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Jesus Deniz Mendoza, 19, faces life in prison under an agreement reached last month with federal prosecutors in which he acknowledged killing Jason and Tana Shane and wounding their daughter in July 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Billings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
looking for Meds ?? Mar 4 dsetrr 1
Moving to Billings : need some advice and help Feb '17 John from Tennessee 2
what are bad areas in billings (Feb '09) Jan '17 Brooklyn bobby 11
News This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay ... Jan '17 Wholly Silicon Wafer 4
Billings attorney Brian Kohn held accountable b... (Mar '15) Jan '17 Paul 3
Gay teens Montana (Jan '16) Jan '17 Jason 4
See all Billings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Billings Forum Now

Billings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Billings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Billings, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,879 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC