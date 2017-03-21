Invitation for Bid for Two (2) Passenger Shelters

The City of Billings, an Equal Opportunity Employer, requests bids for entering into a contract for two passenger shelters for the Department of Aviation and Transit, MET Transit, Billings, MT. A copy of the bid advertisement as well as access to the full bid packet may be found at http://ci.billings.mt.us/bids.aspx?bidID=628 More specific information regarding the two passenger shelters for the Aviation/Transit Department, Transit Division, City of Billings, Billings, Montana, can be obtained by contacting Dan Montoya, Operations Supervisor by telephone at 237-6253, in person at 1705 Monad Road, Billings Montana, 59101 or via email at [email protected]

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Billings.