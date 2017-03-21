Invitation for Bid for Two (2) Passen...

Invitation for Bid for Two (2) Passenger Shelters

Monday Mar 13

The City of Billings, an Equal Opportunity Employer, requests bids for entering into a contract for two passenger shelters for the Department of Aviation and Transit, MET Transit, Billings, MT. A copy of the bid advertisement as well as access to the full bid packet may be found at http://ci.billings.mt.us/bids.aspx?bidID=628 More specific information regarding the two passenger shelters for the Aviation/Transit Department, Transit Division, City of Billings, Billings, Montana, can be obtained by contacting Dan Montoya, Operations Supervisor by telephone at 237-6253, in person at 1705 Monad Road, Billings Montana, 59101 or via email at [email protected]

