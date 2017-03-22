Donnie Dorrell Nolan v. Riverstone Health Care
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Donnie Dorrell Nolan, self-represented, Shelby, Montana For Appellee: Stewart R. Kirkpatrick, Megan D. McCrae, Attorneys at Law, Billings, Montana A 1 Donnie Dorrell Nolan appeals the order of the Montana Thirteenth Judicial District Court, Yellowstone County, dismissing his complaint against RiverStone Health Care for lack of timely service of process. We affirm.
