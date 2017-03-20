City of Billings v. Daniel Barth

City of Billings v. Daniel Barth

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: FindLaw

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Moses Okeyo, Assistant Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Madison L. Mattioli, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Teague J. Westrope, Billings Deputy City Attorney, Billings, Montana A 1 Defendant Daniel Barth appeals the order and decision of the Thirteenth Judicial District Court, Yellowstone County, affirming alcohol-related conditions included in Barth's sentence by the City of Billings Municipal Court. We address the following issue: A 3 On January 29, 2015, Daniel Barth ran a stop sign while driving a Chevrolet Avalanche and collided with a Dodge Caravan at an intersection in Billings, Montana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Billings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
looking for Meds ?? Mar 4 dsetrr 1
Moving to Billings : need some advice and help Feb '17 John from Tennessee 2
what are bad areas in billings (Feb '09) Jan '17 Brooklyn bobby 11
News This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay ... Jan '17 Wholly Silicon Wafer 4
Billings attorney Brian Kohn held accountable b... (Mar '15) Jan '17 Paul 3
Gay teens Montana (Jan '16) Jan '17 Jason 4
See all Billings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Billings Forum Now

Billings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Billings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Billings, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,711,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC