US Senate committee supports tribe re...

US Senate committee supports tribe recognition

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Turtle Island News

BILLINGS, Mont.-A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would give federal recognition to Montana's Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians following a decades-long effort. The Senate Indian Affairs Committee approved the measure sponsored by Montana's two U.S. senators by voice vote on Wednesday.

