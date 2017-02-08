US Senate committee supports tribe recognition
BILLINGS, Mont.-A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would give federal recognition to Montana's Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians following a decades-long effort. The Senate Indian Affairs Committee approved the measure sponsored by Montana's two U.S. senators by voice vote on Wednesday.
