Thirteen-year-old leads police on pursuit, reaching speeds up to 95 mph
Around 12 a.m., a 13-year-old boy led Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Police on a high-speed pursuit from Billings all the way to an apartment complex in Laurel. Police attempted to pull over a pickup that was weaving in and out of lanes west of the King Ave. interchange in Billings.
Billings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Billings : need some advice and help
|Feb 3
|John from Tennessee
|2
|what are bad areas in billings (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Brooklyn bobby
|11
|This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay ...
|Jan '17
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|4
|Billings attorney Brian Kohn held accountable b... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Paul
|3
|Gay teens Montana (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|Jason
|4
|Last post wins (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|3
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
