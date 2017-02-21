The Latest: Tribe's decades-long recognition bid advances
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Latest on an effort to gain federal recognition for Montana's Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians : A Senate committee has approved a bill that would give federal recognition to Montana's Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians following a decades-long effort.
