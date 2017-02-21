The Hotel Group Expands Portfolio
The Hotel Group has added the 92-room Residence Inn by Marriott Billings and the 150-room Radisson Colonial Hotel Helena bringing its third-party management portfolio to 38 properties in 11 states. Both properties have been recently renovated.
