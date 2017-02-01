Deal will allow mass slaughterof Yellowstone bison

Deal will allow mass slaughterof Yell...

Deal will allow mass slaughter of Yellowstone bison

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A deal disclosed Thursday will allow the mass slaughter of hundreds of wild bison migrating from Yellowstone National Park, while sparing 25 animals that American Indian tribes want to start new herds.

