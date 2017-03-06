Courts

Sunday Feb 26

QUINTIN H. ROLAND, 52, Billings, Montana, pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual abuse of a minor at his arraignment in District Court on Feb. 15. He is accused inserting his finger into the vagina of a young girl when he played "the tickle game" with her, according to court documents. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

