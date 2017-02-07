Billings police catch suspect in 2 ar...

Billings police catch suspect in 2 armed bank robberies

Wednesday Feb 1

The Billings Gazette reports the man taken into custody Tuesday is also suspected to have robbed a bank earlier this month. Officers had responded to the Valley Federal Credit Union to a report of a robbery to find a vehicle that matched the description of a car used in the Jan. 10 robbery of Little Horn State Bank.

