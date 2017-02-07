Billings police catch suspect in 2 armed bank robberies
The Billings Gazette reports the man taken into custody Tuesday is also suspected to have robbed a bank earlier this month. Officers had responded to the Valley Federal Credit Union to a report of a robbery to find a vehicle that matched the description of a car used in the Jan. 10 robbery of Little Horn State Bank.
Billings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Billings : need some advice and help
|Feb 3
|John from Tennessee
|2
|what are bad areas in billings (Feb '09)
|Jan 22
|Brooklyn bobby
|11
|This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay ...
|Jan 15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|4
|Billings attorney Brian Kohn held accountable b... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Paul
|3
|Gay teens Montana (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|Jason
|4
|Last post wins
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|3
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
