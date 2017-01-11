Amy Grant concert rescheduled
The Amy Grant concert scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2, at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center has been rescheduled for May 18. Grant has come down with a cold, and has been advised by doctors to rest her voice. She has also rescheduled a concert originally set for Feb. 1 in Billings, Mont.
