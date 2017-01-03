What to do when anti-Semitic bullies ...

What to do when anti-Semitic bullies come to town

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Jewish Journal

Imagine you live in a rural community and a neo-Nazi website puts your name, picture, pictures of your children, phone numbers, address, email and social media information on its website, encouraging white supremacists to "TAKE ACTION" and "Hit Em Up?" The "Daily Stormer" website, which mimics the Nazi paper Der Sturmer's swastikas, caricatures of Jews, and pictures of Hitler, did just that a few weeks ago, targeting Jewish residents of Whitefish, Montana. Imagine you then received calls, emails, texts and tweets, saying that justice would be served by hanging "filthy jews" from "the nearest lamp post."

