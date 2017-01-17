This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay Porn About 'Domald Tromp'
Author Chuck Tingle is at it again with his hilarious gay erotica that regularly makes light of the current social and political climate. In an email using highly unorthodox language and grammar, Tingle, who is 45 years old and lives in Billings, Montana, told The Huffington Post: "It is important to remember [the book] is about DOMALD TROMP... This is a notorious real estate man from a timeline very close to this one but he is a different scoundrel."
#1 Friday Jan 13
If he's very careful about his "privacy as a doctor" then why is he posing for a photo? His privacy must be in a different timeline....
#2 Friday Jan 13
He wants to show off his big cigar
Since: Oct 07
18,601
Appleton WI
#3 Saturday Jan 14
I don't think the hunk in the photo is meant to be the author, just a cover boy. I would not expect a 45 year old writer of "hilarious gay erotica" would look like that. In fact, that guy looks a bit like Scott Eastwood, but probably some model in his 20's.
#4 Sunday
The photo neither looked like a book jacket nor like a guy in his 20s, but with internet performance artists like this author who knows what is supposed to be going on?
