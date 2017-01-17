This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hila...

This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay Porn About 'Domald Tromp'

There are 4 comments on the Switched story from Thursday Jan 12, titled This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay Porn About 'Domald Tromp'. In it, Switched reports that:

Author Chuck Tingle is at it again with his hilarious gay erotica that regularly makes light of the current social and political climate. In an email using highly unorthodox language and grammar, Tingle, who is 45 years old and lives in Billings, Montana, told The Huffington Post: "It is important to remember [the book] is about DOMALD TROMP... This is a notorious real estate man from a timeline very close to this one but he is a different scoundrel."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Christsharians on the DL

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Friday Jan 13
If he's very careful about his "privacy as a doctor" then why is he posing for a photo? His privacy must be in a different timeline....

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 Friday Jan 13
Christsharians on the DL wrote:
If he's very careful about his "privacy as a doctor" then why is he posing for a photo? His privacy must be in a different timeline....
He wants to show off his big cigar
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,601

Appleton WI

#3 Saturday Jan 14
I don't think the hunk in the photo is meant to be the author, just a cover boy. I would not expect a 45 year old writer of "hilarious gay erotica" would look like that. In fact, that guy looks a bit like Scott Eastwood, but probably some model in his 20's.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wholly Silicon Wafer

Philadelphia, PA

#4 Sunday
The photo neither looked like a book jacket nor like a guy in his 20s, but with internet performance artists like this author who knows what is supposed to be going on?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Billings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billings attorney Brian Kohn held accountable b... (Mar '15) Jan 7 Paul 3
Gay teens Montana (Jan '16) Jan 6 Jason 4
Last post wins Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 3
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Judge Todd G. (Feb '14) Dec '16 Nasti 2
News Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n... Dec '16 Realist 1
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Can't Understand S... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
See all Billings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Billings Forum Now

Billings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Billings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Billings, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC