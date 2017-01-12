Request for Proposals to Operate a Bus and Bench Advertising Concession
The City of Billings, an Equal Opportunity Employer, requests proposals for a Bus and Bench Advertising Concession for the Department of Aviation and Transit, MET Transit, Billings,Montana. Detailed specifications and instructions for the submission of proposals are available at the Office of the Director of Aviation and Transit, Billings Logan International Airport, 1901 Terminal Circle, Room 216, Billings, MT 59105, Attention: Kevin Ploehn, phone 657-8495, e-mail:[email protected]
