Request for Proposals to Operate a Bu...

Request for Proposals to Operate a Bus and Bench Advertising Concession

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: City of Billings

The City of Billings, an Equal Opportunity Employer, requests proposals for a Bus and Bench Advertising Concession for the Department of Aviation and Transit, MET Transit, Billings,Montana. Detailed specifications and instructions for the submission of proposals are available at the Office of the Director of Aviation and Transit, Billings Logan International Airport, 1901 Terminal Circle, Room 216, Billings, MT 59105, Attention: Kevin Ploehn, phone 657-8495, e-mail:[email protected]

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Billings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Billings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay ... Sun Wholly Silicon Wafer 4
Billings attorney Brian Kohn held accountable b... (Mar '15) Jan 7 Paul 3
Gay teens Montana (Jan '16) Jan 6 Jason 4
Last post wins Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 3
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Judge Todd G. (Feb '14) Dec '16 Nasti 2
News Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n... Dec '16 Realist 1
See all Billings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Billings Forum Now

Billings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Billings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Billings, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,145 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC