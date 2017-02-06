Mike Hale, The Grub Hunter: Get ready for bacon in 2017, thanks god
After a three-year reign atop food-trend lists, kale has finally died, alone and wilted in a dark corner of a rural farmers market in Billings, Mont. Kale is survived by new trendsetters for 2017, including cauliflower, alternative pastas, house-made condiments and chilled red wine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Billings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Billings : need some advice and help
|Feb 3
|John from Tennessee
|2
|what are bad areas in billings (Feb '09)
|Jan 22
|Brooklyn bobby
|11
|This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay ...
|Jan 15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|4
|Billings attorney Brian Kohn held accountable b... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Paul
|3
|Gay teens Montana (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|Jason
|4
|Last post wins
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|3
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Billings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC