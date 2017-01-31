Mayor and City Councilmembers invited to tour new Home 2 Suites by Hilton Hotel
The Mayor and City Councilmembers have been invited to tour the new Home 2 Suites by Hilton Hotel located on N. 27th Street, Billings, MT, at 11:00 AM on February 1, 2017. In the event that a quorum of Councilmembers attends, no business decisions will be made.
