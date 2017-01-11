Mayor and City Councilmembers invited to Community Meeting on Addiction
The Mayor and City Councilmembers have been invited to a community meeting on addition by Reach Out Billings. The meeting is January 17, 2017 at 7:00 PM, at 1800 6th Ave. N., Billings, MT - Glacier Room.
