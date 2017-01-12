First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FI...

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Upgraded to "Buy" by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Billings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay ... Jan 15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 4
Billings attorney Brian Kohn held accountable b... (Mar '15) Jan 7 Paul 3
Gay teens Montana (Jan '16) Jan 6 Jason 4
Last post wins Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 3
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Judge Todd G. (Feb '14) Dec '16 Nasti 2
News Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n... Dec '16 Realist 1
See all Billings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Billings Forum Now

Billings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Billings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Billings, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC