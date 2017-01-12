Billings man gets 40 years in prison ...

Billings man gets 40 years in prison for beating 4 women

In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 photo, Todd Michael Johnson speaks to his lawyer at the Yellowstone County Courthouse in Billings, Mont. Johnson, who was charged with assaulting four women during a six-month period in 2014, was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison.

