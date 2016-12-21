UP, FRA reach agreement to repair ove...

UP, FRA reach agreement to repair over 800 potential safety violations

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

BILLINGS, Mont. - The nation's largest freight railroad has agreed to more thorough inspections and maintenance improvements after a fiery oil train derailment in Oregon and the discovery of more than 800 potential safety violations across its sprawling network.

Billings, MT

