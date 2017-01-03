Montana FWP looking for person who killed, decapitated whitetail buck in Billings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward for information about a whitetail buck that was illegally killed, then left to waste along Alkali Creek in Billings earlier this week. Game Warden Courtney Tyree says someone illegally killed the buck with an arrow next to Alkali Creek, just west of its intersection with Aronson Ave. The poacher removed the head and antlers, but left the rest of the animal to waste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Billings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Judge Todd G. (Feb '14)
|Dec 7
|Nasti
|2
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec 5
|Realist
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Can't Understand S...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|"Ted Cruz is Lucifer in the Flesh" (May '16)
|Nov '16
|AIPAC is evil
|3
|Gay teens Montana (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Gay boi
|3
|Latest on Hastert: Sister says man had sex with... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros
|33
Find what you want!
Search Billings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC