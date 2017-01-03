Montana FWP looking for person who ki...

Montana FWP looking for person who killed, decapitated whitetail buck in Billings

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: KFBB

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward for information about a whitetail buck that was illegally killed, then left to waste along Alkali Creek in Billings earlier this week. Game Warden Courtney Tyree says someone illegally killed the buck with an arrow next to Alkali Creek, just west of its intersection with Aronson Ave. The poacher removed the head and antlers, but left the rest of the animal to waste.

