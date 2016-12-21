Missteps mar family's guardianship experience
A former Stanley woman has gained a new perspective on the importance of medical directives after spending more than a year under guardianships that she says worsened her health. Kathy Miller, now of Wisconsin, said she prepared power of attorney documents, but failure to secure those documents in event of emergency triggered a series of events that she looks back on now as a tragedy.
