Frigid air spills into Lower 48 this ...

Frigid air spills into Lower 48 this week, in two brutal waves

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Washington Post

High altitude weather pattern shows piece of the polar vortex cycling through central and eastern Canada this week, drawing frigid air into the Lower 48. A second lobe follows over the weekend. Two shots of bitter cold air blast into the Lower 48 this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Billings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Judge Todd G. (Feb '14) Dec 7 Nasti 2
News Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n... Dec 5 Realist 1
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Can't Understand S... Dec 5 Don Birkholz 1
"Ted Cruz is Lucifer in the Flesh" (May '16) Nov '16 AIPAC is evil 3
Gay teens Montana (Jan '16) Nov '16 Gay boi 3
News Latest on Hastert: Sister says man had sex with... (Jun '15) Nov '16 Tantaros 33
See all Billings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Billings Forum Now

Billings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Billings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Billings, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,178

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC