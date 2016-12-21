City's Ad-Hoc Advisory Committee - Babcock Theater to Meet
The City's Ad-Hoc Advisory Committee - Babcock Theater is scheduled to meet on Monday, December 19th from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm, in the City Hall Conference Room on the first floor of City Hall, 210 N. 27th Street, Billings, Montana. The committee will be discussing possible management options for the theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Billings.
Add your comments below
Billings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Judge Todd G. (Feb '14)
|Dec 7
|Nasti
|2
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec 5
|Realist
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Can't Understand S...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|"Ted Cruz is Lucifer in the Flesh" (May '16)
|Nov '16
|AIPAC is evil
|3
|Gay teens Montana (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Gay boi
|3
|Latest on Hastert: Sister says man had sex with... (Jun '15)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros
|33
Find what you want!
Search Billings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC