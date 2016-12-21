Apocalyptic wall of 'sea smoke' above Lake Superior is the beginning of a VERY white Christmas for Minnesota and its neighbors, as massive blizzard looks set to hit on December 25 Residents of Duluth Harbor, Minnesota, were witness to a spectacular phenomenon Sunday, as a wall of 'steam', hundreds of feet high, rose from Lake Superior. Created by warmer lake waters evaporating in the -18 degree air, the churning cliff of fog was stunning but harmless.

