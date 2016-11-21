Man convicted of continually stalking woman gets prison
A Bigfork man has been sentenced to four years in prison for felony stalking, including cutting off a GPS monitor and traveling to Colorado where he was arrested within a mile of the woman's house. District Judge David Ortley sentenced Severin Gislason on Nov. 15 to 15 years in prison with 11 years suspended, The Daily Inter Lake reports.
