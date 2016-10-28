Lake County officials identify victim...

Lake County officials identify victim of Condon-area crash

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 28, 2016 Read more: The Progress

Lake County officials have released the name of a 36-year-old Bigfork man who died in a single-vehicle rollover on Montana Highway 83 near Condon. The Montana Highway Patrol says Shipman's sport utility vehicle went off the road at about 3:30 p.m. Shipman overcorrected and the vehicle rolled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bigfork Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11) Dec 14 Steve 19
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec 5 Don Birkholz 1
Debate: Abortion Debate - Bigfork, MT (Oct '12) Mar '15 Carol 2
News Decadent Decks (Dec '14) Dec '14 Wally West 1
@gmail.com (Sep '13) Sep '14 nomowad 2
News Flathead Valley Candidates Bow Out of House Race (Oct '13) Oct '13 Sterkfontein Swar... 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Apr '13 Guydude 66
See all Bigfork Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bigfork Forum Now

Bigfork Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bigfork Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Bigfork, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,722 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,743

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC