Lake County officials identify victim of Condon-area crash
Lake County officials have released the name of a 36-year-old Bigfork man who died in a single-vehicle rollover on Montana Highway 83 near Condon. The Montana Highway Patrol says Shipman's sport utility vehicle went off the road at about 3:30 p.m. Shipman overcorrected and the vehicle rolled.
