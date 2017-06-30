Four indicted on gun smuggling charges

Four people were indicted by the Howard County Grand Jury Thursday for firearm smuggling, charges from a case related to the death of a 12-year-old boy. Christopher Yanez, Kimberly Kay Carson, Cindy Machado Lopez, and Cody Alan Wingo were all indicted in the 118th District Court on separate charges of firearm smuggling which is a second degree felony.

